MnDOT closing on-ramp from Highway 169 to Hwy. 10 in Anoka

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ANOKA, Minn. – A heads up when driving near Anoka for your NEXT Drive. A change early Monday morning may impact your route to work.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is closing the ramp from northbound Ferry Street and Highway 169 to eastbound Highway 10.

The closure starts at 6 a.m. Monday, and it will stay closed through the fall. But they will be reopening the ramp from West Main Street and Greenhaven Road to eastbound Highway 10 at the same time. That's where the detour will take you to get onto eastbound highway ten in that area.

Click here for more information on MnDOT's website.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 6:56 PM

