Pereyra scores in the 89th, Callender has 6 saves for Minnesota in 1-1 tie with RSL

Joaquín Pereyra scored in the 89th minute and Drake Callender had six saves Saturday night for Minnesota United in a 1-1 tie with Real Salt Lake.

Minnesota (6-6-7) is winless in eight straight.

Callender, near the penalty spot, played an arcing ball well beyond midfield. Marcus Caldeira flicked a header from about 35 yards out to Pereyra, who chipped in a first-touch finish from a couple steps inside the penalty box. It was the 28-year-old Callender's first career goal contribution in MLS.

Sergi Solans scored for the second consecutive game to give RSL (8-6-4) a 1-0 lead in the 82nd minute. After Minnesota failed a clearance attempt, Diego Luna flicked a header ahead to Solans, who won the ball from defender Michael Boxall and slipped a rising shot into the net.

Solans, a 23-year-old rookie, has eight goals and three assists this season.

Anthony Markanich, on the counter-attack, beat Rafael Cabral to the ball and chipped a shot over the goalkeeper's head, but Lukas Engel raced to — at the last second — poke away the would-be goal in the 34th and keep the game scoreless.

Cabral finished with one save for Real Salt Lake, which is winless in five straight.

RSL's Zach Booth left the game in the 15th minute due to an apparent injury and was replaced by Dominik Marczuk.

The teams also played to a 1-1 tie on May 23 at Minnesota.