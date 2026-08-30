Tyrese Spicer scores in stoppage time to rally Orlando City to 3-3 draw with Minnesota United

Tyrese Spicer scored three minutes into second-half stoppage time and Orlando City salvaged a 3-3 draw with Minnesota United after blowing a two-goal lead on Saturday night.

Spicer used assists from newcomer Antoine Griezmann and Iván Angulo to score his career-high sixth goal for the equalizer.

Daryl Dike scored in the 28th minute to give Orlando City (7-11-4) a 1-0 lead that stood through halftime. Dike's first goal this season came in his first start and fourth appearance.

Griezmann took a pass from Justin Ellis in the 64th minute and scored his fourth goal in his seventh MLS appearance for a 2-0 advantage.

Minnesota United (7-7-8) got on the scoreboard in the 71st minute when Kelvin Yeboah and Kyle Duncan set up Marcus Caldeira for his second goal in his fifth appearance in the league.

Defender Anthony Markanich scored his sixth goal three minutes later — with an assist from Joaquín Pereyra — to tie it 2-2.

Yeboah found the net for the 11th time just one minute after Markanich scored to give Minnesota United a 3-2 lead.

Drake Callender had two saves for Minnesota United, which was coming off a 5-1 road win over the San Jose Earthquakes before finishing off a 1-1-3 August.

Maxime Crépeau saved five shots for Orlando City in its first trip to St. Paul since 2023. The club finished 1-2-2 for the month.

Up next

Orlando: Hosts San Diego FC on Saturday.

Minnesota: At Portland Timbers on Saturday.