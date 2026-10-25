Jonathan Bond earns 12th clean sheet of the season as Dynamo play Minnesota to scoreless draw

Jonathan Bond made five saves for his 12th clean sheet of the season and the Houston Dynamo played Minnesota United to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Houston (13-9-9) had its winless streak extended to seven games, with a fourth straight draw. The Dynamo's last win came on Sept. 9 against Real Salt Lake.

Minnesota (8-12-11) has played to a draw in three of its last four games.

Bond is tied with LAFC's Hugo Lloris for third place in shutouts this season. Nashville's Brian Schwake leads MLS with 14, followed by Vancouver's Yohei Takaoka at 13.

Drake Callender made one save for his sixth clean sheet of the season.

Up next

Minnesota: Returns home to play Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday.

Houston: Plays at Seattle on Wednesday.