Canha's 2-run double in 8th inning helps Tigers rally to beat Twins 4-3

Mark Canha's two-run double highlighted a four-run eighth inning for the Detroit Tigers as they rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Sunday.

The Tigers trailed 3-0 after seven innings, but took the lead against Caleb Thielbar and Griffin Jax.

Javier Báez hit a solo homer off Thielbar to make it 3-1 in the eighth. Thielbar, making his season debut, allowed two groundball singles to put runners at the corners with one out.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli brought in Jax (1-1), but Canha's chopper down the third-base line eluded Kyle Farmer for a two-run double. Canha went to third on the throw to the plate, and Spencer Torkelson looped a Texas Leaguer into right-center for an RBI single that put the Tigers ahead.

Will Vest (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Jason Foley pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Twins Tigers Baseball
Minnesota Twins pitcher Brock Stewart (61) throws against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Detroit. Paul Sancya / AP

The Twins wasted a strong outing from starter Bailey Ober, who allowed three hits in six-plus scoreless innings.

Tigers starter Jack Flaherty gave up three runs on six hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out eight.

The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the second, loading the bases on a single and two walks before Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run single.

Christian Vazquez made it 3-0 with a homer in the fourth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

The Twins recalled Thielbar (hamstring) from his rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul and activated him from the 15-day injured list. They optioned RHP Jorge Alcala to St. Paul to make room.

UP NEXT

Twins: Open a three-game series in Baltimore on Monday. RHP Louie Varland (0-2, 9.00 ERA) is scheduled to start against Orioles LHP Cole Irvin (0-1, 8.10).

Tigers: Start a four-game home series against Texas on Monday. RHP Reese Olson (0-1, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to start for Detroit.

First published on April 14, 2024 / 3:41 PM CDT

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

