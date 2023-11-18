Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Missing person: Steven Skinaway, 33, last seen in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Nov. 17, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Nov. 17, 2023 01:23

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities in Minneapolis are asking for the public's help finding 33-year-old Steven Skinaway.

Skinaway was last seen on Saturday around 2 a.m., when he walked  away from a building on the 500 block of Harvard Street Southeast. According to University of Minnesota police, he was last seen wearing a dark colored Minnesota Vikings pullover with yellow sleeves, was wearing dark jeans and carrying a plastic bag.

steven-skinaway.jpg
Minnesota BCA

He is described as six feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Skinaway's whereabouts is asked to call 612-624-2677.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 7:56 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.