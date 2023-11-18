Missing person: Steven Skinaway, 33, last seen in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities in Minneapolis are asking for the public's help finding 33-year-old Steven Skinaway.
Skinaway was last seen on Saturday around 2 a.m., when he walked away from a building on the 500 block of Harvard Street Southeast. According to University of Minnesota police, he was last seen wearing a dark colored Minnesota Vikings pullover with yellow sleeves, was wearing dark jeans and carrying a plastic bag.
He is described as six feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Skinaway's whereabouts is asked to call 612-624-2677.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.