Missing person: Steven Skinaway, 33, last seen in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities in Minneapolis are asking for the public's help finding 33-year-old Steven Skinaway.

Skinaway was last seen on Saturday around 2 a.m., when he walked away from a building on the 500 block of Harvard Street Southeast. According to University of Minnesota police, he was last seen wearing a dark colored Minnesota Vikings pullover with yellow sleeves, was wearing dark jeans and carrying a plastic bag.

Minnesota BCA

He is described as six feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Skinaway's whereabouts is asked to call 612-624-2677.