Blaine police seek public's help finding a mother and her 2-year-old daughter

The Blaine Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a mother and her 2-year-old daughter, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Nafia Tiye Hall, 24, and her daughter, Nayla Herring-Blaton, were last seen on July 19, law enforcement said, though officials have yet to disclose where.

According to state officials, Hall typically uses public transportation.

Nafia Hall, 24, and Nayla Herring-Blaton, 2. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

The state agency said there is concern for their safety.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Blaine Police Department at 763-427-1212 or 911.