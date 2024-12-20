Missing: Minneapolis siblings, ages 12 and 13, last seen getting off school bus in Uptown

Minneapolis police search for 2 missing kids last seen getting off school bus

Minneapolis police search for 2 missing kids last seen getting off school bus

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say siblings Alonzo Lee Morse, 12, and Deneja Leanna Raquel Morse, 13, have been missing since getting off their school bus on Thursday afternoon in Uptown.

Police say the kids — who attend Anderson United Middle School across from Abbott Northwestern Hospital — were last seen near West 32nd Street and Emerson Avenue South.

Both children are Black, and stand 5 feet 7 inches tall and weigh about 120 pounds.

Alonzo Lee Morse and Deneja Leanna Raquel Morse Minneapolis Police

Alonzo Morse, whose hair is now shorter than pictured above, was wearing a green and black vest, a black hoodie, black pants and white Nike Air Force One shoes.

Deneja Morse was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Police say they live in Uptown but have family in the Willard-Hay neighborhood, and their grandmother is currently staying in a hotel near downtown.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).