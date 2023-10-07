Missing child: Deszia Bates, 12, not seen since Wednesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen since Wednesday.
Deszia Bates was at her family's residence on the east side of St. Paul on Wednesday. She was reported missing on Friday.
She is described as 5-foot-4 and weighs roughly 112 pounds.
Authorities are not sure what clothing she was wearing, or a possible direction of travel.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.