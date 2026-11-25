Police in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Erick Guaman Prado.

He was last seen Friday near Columbia Heights High School off 49th Avenue Northeast.

Prado is described as a Latino boy who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes.

Erick Gauman Prado Columbia Heights PD

He was wearing a gray T-shirt, gray sweatpants and white Nike shoes at the time of his disapperance. Police believe he may be "in or traveling to New York."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 763-427-1212, or 911.

Columbia Heights is about 3 miles north of Minneapolis.