Update: Missing girl, 14, in Forest Lake found safe

UPDATE (July 21, 2023): The missing person was located safe. Read the previous version below.



FOREST LAKE, Minn. – A 14-year-old Twin Cities girl is missing, and police need the public's help to find her.

The girl was last seen leaving her Forest Lake home on bike on May 19 at about 8:30 a.m. It is not clear where she was headed.

She is described as a a white girl who stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 125 pounds. She has long black-brown hair and brown eyes.

In an update on June 21, officials say the Forest Lake police have obtained pictures of the cat she's traveling with. She may be using a backpack pet carrier while on foot.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or Forest Lake Police at 651-439-9381.