Missing boy, 10, last seen in north Minneapolis, police say

Police in Minneapolis are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen on the city's north side Sunday evening.

The Minneapolis Police Department said Jayceon Rogers was visiting family and was last seen on the 2500 block of Sixth Street North around 5 p.m. Rogers is from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Jayceon Rogers Minneapolis Police Department

Police said Rogers is 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and black dreadlocks with red/orange tips. He was wearing a white T-shirt and beige jogging pants when last seen.

Anyone with information about Rogers is asked to call 911.