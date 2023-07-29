Miracle-Ear Foundation gives away 300 free hearing aids, service at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS -- Saturday marks the first-ever Twin Cities Miracle-Ear Mission at Target Field.

Minneapolis-based Miracle-Ear Foundation gave away 300 free hearing aids and services to those in the Twin Cities metro area who lack the resources to gain hearing health assistance.

Recipients also received lifetime services on their gifted hearing aids.

The vice president of the operation said these will really help those who need them.

In Hennepin County alone, it is estimated that 10,000 people are hearing impaired but unable to afford hearing aids.