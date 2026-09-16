Video shows moment motorist crashes into Minnetonka police squad car

Police in Minnetonka, Minnesota, say an officer was injured over the weekend when a fast-moving motorist slammed into the back of their squad car.

The officer had pulled someone over and was inside the squad when the crash happened. Police didn't elaborate on the extent of the officer's injuries.

It's also unclear where the crash occurred, and if anyone in the other vehicle was hurt. It's also unknown if the motorist was arrested or cited for the crash.

"If you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, move over. It's Minnesota law," police said in a social media post.