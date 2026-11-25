The woman fatally stabbed in front of her Minnetonka, Minnesota, home Friday had told police months before that the man accused of killing her had been to her home at least a dozen times without permission and was telling others that he was going to stab her, according to charges filed Wednesday.

Ryan Loftus, 38, who has a history of civil commitment, theft and domestic assault stretching back 20 years, was charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder.

He has been the subject of a civil commitment since July 2025, and earlier this year, the commitment was extended to January 2027.

The charging documents say that the woman's daughter called police Friday around 3:15 p.m. after finding her unconscious in her yard. When officers arrived to the 5700 block of Glen Moor Road East, the woman was declared dead on site.

Her family identified Loftus, of Minneapolis, as a potential suspect, saying that he had been stalking her and had broken into her home multiple times. They told police that he had been outside her home the Monday before, charges say.

In the last two years, police had received two calls involving the woman and the man, according to the charges. The woman told officers in July that he had been to her home at least 12 times and was telling others that he was going to stab and kill her.

In a post-Miranda statement, Loftus admitted to stabbing and killing the woman. He said he borrowed a phone from someone at a bus stop and called the woman. They argued, and he told her he was going to kill her, documents say.

"My thoughts are with the victim's loved ones as they experience such a terrible loss," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "Mr. Loftus remains in custody and we are prepared to hold him accountable and protect the community from any further violence at his hands. I'm grateful to our staff for their swift, thorough review of this case, and to the Minnetonka Police Department for their investigation."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.