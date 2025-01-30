Minneapolis man who seriously injured teen in Minnetonka crash avoids prison time

Passenger plane collides with Army helicopter in D.C., and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man will not spend time in prison for his role in a Minnetonka crash last year that put a girl in a coma.

Mohamed Aydarus Salad, 30, has several prior driving convictions, including repeatedly driving without a license. He pleaded guilty last month to one count of criminal vehicular operation.

Investigators say Salad was again driving without a license when he hit a car driven by 18-year-old Lauren Olson last March.

The crash left Olson with brain damage and other serious injuries. She spent about six weeks in the hospital.

The crash occurred at Highway 7 and Williston Road in Minnetonka. According to the patrol, Salad was speeding and ran a red light before the crash.

A plea agreement leaves Salad with about six months left in the workhouse to complete his sentence and sets aside any prison time.

Court records show Salad has been cited nine times for driving with a suspended or revoked license.