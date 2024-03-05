Watch CBS News
Minnetonka teen, 17, seriously injured in crash on Highway 7

By Riley Moser

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Authorities say a teen girl was seriously injured in a west metro crash Tuesday afternoon, shutting down a highway for hours.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 17-year-old driver was making a left turn onto Williston Road from westbound Highway 7 in Minnetonka around 2:23 p.m. when another driver traveling eastbound struck her vehicle.

The Minnetonka teen's injuries are considered life-threatening, according to the crash report. She was taken the Hennepin Health Care for treatment. The other driver, a 29-year-old Minneapolis man, also went to the hospital, but with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Both parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, the state patrol says.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 6:27 PM CST

