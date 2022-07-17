Minnetonka Assistant Fire Chief Jim Flanders dies after being found unresponsive in home

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Minnetonka's Assistant Fire Chief Jim Flanders has died after being found unresponsive in his home Saturday, the city announced.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures on Flanders, and he was transported to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. He was 59 years old, and officials said his death was a medical emergency.

Jim Flanders Minnetonka Fire Department

"My heart is broken for Jim's family and our fire family. Losing one of our brothers is devastating," Minnetonka Fire Chief John Vance said. "He was always at his post helping our community prepare for and deal with emergencies."

Flanders served the Minnetonka Fire Department for many years, and in 2021 received the Spirit of Minnetonka award, which is given to the city's employee of the year.

The fire department said more information will be shared once plans for Flanders' memorial have been finalized.