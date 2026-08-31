Minnesota State Fair removes anti-Trump crop art after artist allegedly receives threats

Workers at the Minnesota State Fair removed a piece of crop art protesting President Trump over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the fair says the person who made the art asked to have it taken down.

The piece that was removed read "8647."

The Merriam-Webster dictionary describes "86" as "slang meaning 'to throw out' or 'get rid of,'" and Mr. Trump is the country's 47th president.

Tyler Breuch watched the exhibit supervisor take down the "8647" crop art piece. He says according to that supervisor, the artist had received death threats over the work and had to leave the state.

Jessica Heiken

"Over this piece, which just seems ludicrous that someone who misunderstands slang is threatening to kill somebody over dried beans," said Breuch.

For Brenda Butler, a first-time artist, crop art is political.

"My piece is RBJ up on the wall, between Renee Good and AOC," said Butler. "We've had a very political year. We Minnesotans are really proud of ourselves and the political action that we've had going on."

Donni Torres, attending the fair from Deephaven, Minnesota, says the fair owes its visitors an explanation for the now missing art.

"Both sides are expressed here," Torres said. "I think they should have put up a sign that said 'removed at the artist's request.'"

The Department of Justice indicted former FBI director James Comey for posting a picture on social media with "8647" made out of seashells. They claim it was a threat to kill the president. That case is set for trial this fall.