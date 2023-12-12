Minnesota's new flag could be chosen Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota could move one step closer to choosing a new state flag on Tuesday.

The state committee tasked with redesigning the flag has its next meeting in the afternoon.

The committee has until the end of the year to choose a new flag. That's less than three weeks away.

Tuesday afternoon's meeting is open to the public but not for public comment as the window to submit your thoughts closed earlier this month. Tons of people weighed in, with 614 pages of comments submitted.

Of the more than 2,100 submissions, only six remain. According to one poll, there is one design that stands above the rest.

WCCO

FairVote Minnesota, an organization which advocates for implementing ranked-choice voting, conducted a poll earlier this month on the remaining flag designs. More than 12,000 people voted and the design by Brandon Hundt was the fan favorite with 55.8% of the vote.

It's called the "L'étoile du Nord flag." It features a snowflake overlayed on a north star against a blue background.

Brandon Hundt

Hundt said the design pays tribute to Minnesota's weather, geographical position and lakes.

The "L'étoile du Nord flag" also garnered a lot of comments from the public — 120 pages' worth. Here's what some had to say about it:

"We are trying to choose a design for a flag not a barn quilt."

"Really like this one. Could be timeless and unique globally."

"Although I like winter, I do not think the snowflake should be the one thing besides the north star to represent the state... This feeds into the negative perception of the state as being cold and snowy all the time. There are many of others of the state to emphasize instead, like a loon."

This design took second in the poll.

Todd and Peter Pitman

The artist said the design pays tribute to Minnesota's diverse and dynamic landscape, and the four-pointed star is inspired by the symbols and astronomy of Dakota and Ojibwe tribes.

The design prompted 123 pages' worth of comments from the public. Here are a few of those comments:

"The flowing colors are a nice connection to all the waters of the state with a point of the north star. Star itself leaves a little for want, but this is by far the best overall design."

"Looks like a generic seasonal banner from Home Goods."

"THIS IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL! It makes me love Minnesota for its coursing rivers and shining stars!"

FairVote Minnesota says the results of its poll will be submitted to the flag commission as part of its process to choose a final design.

There were a lot of comments wondering why there isn't a loon on any of the final flag designs. Some on the committee noted that loons aren't present in certain parts of the state, which is why the panel chose to exclude loons in favor of stars.

The new flag, along with the already selected new state seal, will be unveiled on Statehood Day in May.