Minnesota's 934th Airlift Wing to return home from Africa next week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 150 members of Minnesota's 934th Airlift Wing are returning home next week after a three-month deployment.

The 934th Airlift Wing, also known as the "Global Vikings," were deployed in late February to the United States Africa Command.

"934 AW Airmen deployed in support of Operation East Africa Counter-Terrorism's mission to conduct operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional peace and stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and coalition interests." - 934th Airlift Wing

The flying unit, which is Minnesota's only Air Force Reserve unit, will return early Tuesday afternoon. 

