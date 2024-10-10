Minnesotans in Florida say they're feeling déjà vu as Hurricane Milton hits

NAPLES, Fla. — More than a dozen Minnesota National Guard airmen are on the ground to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

For Minnesotans who live in Florida, they're feeling a terrible case of déjà vu.

Brandon Marcus manages a high rise in Naples. He spoke with WCCO two years ago as he cleaned up after Hurricane Ian. Now, after Milton, the St. Louis Park native is doing it all over again.

"Hurricane Helene came two weeks ago and then Milton just came through with tornadoes popping out left and right," he said.

The Mannella family, who live in Fort Myers Beach, experienced flooding in their living room Wednesday night, before Milton made landfall. Earlier in the week, they said they felt more prepared, but it doesn't make it any easier on them.

"The ground is covered in sludge, in mud, and all the water that washes in isn't ocean water. It's debris, dirt, chemicals, things from the wind," said Christine Mannella.

Thirteen airmen arrived in Florida after a long drive south. They'll help with search and recovery. In the Carolinas, 11 Minnesota National Guard airmen and women are helping with Hurricane Helene recovery. Some Xcel Energy employees are in the Floridas as well.

Another 40 employees from Minnesota and South Dakota are staged in Fort Walton Beach, Florida and are prepared to travel to areas of need.

More than 100 workers, including mechanics and linemen, are working to restore power. The American Red Cross is accepting donations. You can learn more about how to help here.