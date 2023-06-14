Minnesota enduring country's worst air quality due to wildfire smoke, ozone

Minnesota has worst air quality in the country on Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota is dealing with the worst air quality in the United States Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke from Canada has been making its way to the U.S., settling over communities and making it dangerous for some people to breathe. The Twin Cities and other communities in southwestern Minnesota are also dealing with air quality alerts due to ozone pollution.

According to the EPA, Minnesota has the worst AQI readings in the entire country. Click here for a real-time map.

Here are the communities dealing with the most hazardous air:

St. Michael (212)

St. Cloud (204)

Minneapolis (194)

St. Paul (194)

Brainerd (193)

Blaine (191)

Detroit Lakes (191)

Shakopee (171)

The last time Minnesota's air quality was this poor due to wildfire smoke was on July 29, 2021. Below are EPA maps from both days for comparison.

Northern and central Minnesota, including parts of the metro, are under an air quality alert until 6 a.m. Friday. An alert for the remainder of the metro and southeastern Minnesota will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Flames are also spreading Wednesday in northern Minnesota. A wildfire is burning west of the Gunflint Trail in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The fire was first spotted Tuesday near Spice Lake. At the time, it was about 30 acres in size. Fire crews have been patrolling the area and moving people out for their safety.

Meteorologist David Brown with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says it's not typical to have both smoke and ozone in the same event.

"Different weather patterns are typically responsible for those different types of events. [Wednesday] we are worried about the smoke. The fine particles from the smoke can cause respiratory distress and can exacerbate heart conditions," Brown said.

Air quality is expected to improve as wildfire smoke dissipates in the coming days.