Minnesotans dodge rounds of rainfall while celebrating Fourth of July

EDINA, Minn. – The weather's timing couldn't be worse for cities celebrating Independence Day.

The patriotism was pouring through the streets of Edina Tuesday morning, as Minnesotans gathered on the streets for the annual parade.

"I like the Fourth of July as my favorite holiday because I hate winter, I love summer, I love just coming out with people and celebrating the United States," said Caleb Krinke of Arden Hills.

Despite a 10 a.m. start time, a morning downpour kept the parade from kicking off until 11:15 a.m., forcing early risers to run for shelter.

"We made a mad dash for the car, but you know they did a great job of going up and down the streets and saying, 'Hey it's coming. Take shelter. Run to your cars,' and we listened and we got about the last 30 seconds, a little downpour before we got there but it was great," said Mandy Shew of Columbia Heights.

"We made it back to our car just in time before it started pouring and hung out in the van for about an hour, but we're happy that we did because then we got to enjoy the parade and it was a great time," said Dani Hoffman of Minnetonka.

With one rain storm behind them, these Minnesotans are hoping the rain stays away so they can make the most of the holiday.

"We'll hope for the best. We'll have a cookout outside if we can and maybe enjoy some fireworks later if we can. But we're still gonna enjoy the day together," Hoffman said.

"Hey, a little rain doesn't stop anybody. We're gonna go. We're not sugar, we won't melt. It'll be great," Shew said.

Several cities, including Edina, say the weather at show time will impact if their fireworks go on. Light rain is not expected to disrupt any shows, but lightning could cause delays or cancellations.

If you do have outdoor plans tonight, have multiple ways to get warnings, like our weather app.

Know your shelter opens before a storm. And if you hear thunder, beware that lightning is nearby.