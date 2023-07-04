On Fourth of July, Minnesota veterans reflect on service, America's political divide

MINNEAPOLIS – The Fourth of July is the day when Americans celebrate freedom and all that comes with it.

Every American finds what works best for them to celebrate our Nation's Independence Day. It's a day typically full of family gatherings, parades and barbeques.

But for many who served, it's a day of reflection and continued work to ensure the freedoms we celebrate are never lost.

"Sacrifice of past generations and the building of our country," said veteran William Kettle.

Retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Kettle served in Desert Storm, Afghanistan and Iraq. His service is his way of honoring the country he loves and the people who fought to make it great.

"I was just out on the East Coast and so just seeing a lot of the battlefields, cemeteries and things like that there is a long legacy of service to our nation and to building what we have today," he said.

William Kettle

He believes the Fourth of July is an important day to remember how far we've come as a nation. Kettle says celebrating the political separation of the 13 North American colonies from Great Britain on July 4, 1776, should be at the heart of every gathering.

"It really is just a time to kind of reflect and appreciate what you got," said veteran Sebastian Campbell-Gandia.

Sgt. Campbell-Gandia served in Kuwait and Afghanistan. In his young career he has seen a lot. He says what he sees now in our country, the political divide, is not what he and many fellow servicemembers want for us.

"I think the whole premise of just the United States of America is really just working to get better, right, working together. And I think everybody needs to remember that a little bit more," Campbell-Gandia said.

Both veterans say more than any time in history, it's important for us to never forget.

"We're all on the same team," Kettle said. "We've got to do better at supporting each other and making things work."

Both Kettle and Campbell-Gandia continue their service to country by supporting other veterans and the community with their work at VFW Post 246 in Uptown.