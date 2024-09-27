Minnesotan dies after rabies exposure from bat, health officials say

MINNEAPOLIS — State health officials say that a Minnesotan has died due to rabies exposure, a rare occurrence that has only happened four times since 2000.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the person who died was 65 years old. They were exposed to a bat in western Minnesota in July, and the rabies diagnosis was confirmed in September.

Officials say the case is an important reminder that bats in Minnesota can have rabies. If someone is bitten by a bat, officials encourage the person to capture it and submit it for rabies testing.

Rabies is almost always fatal if left untreated. Treatment has proven to be nearly 100% effective at preventing the disease if someone is exposed, though it must start before symptoms appear.

State health officials also say that household pets and livestock should be immunized against rabies.

In the United States, less than five people die every year due to rabies on average. Roughly 70% of deaths are tied to bat exposures. Previous Minnesota cases happened in 1917, 1964, 1975, 2000, 2007 and 2021, with the 2000 and 2007 cases involving people who were bitten by bats and did not seek medical attention.