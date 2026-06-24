Minnesota woman struck by worker while protesting outside of New Jersey ICE facility

Video shows a driver hitting a Minnesota woman who was protesting outside an ICE facility in New Jersey. An activist from St. Paul, Minnesota, who drove to Delaney Hall to protest, was struck by a facility worker.

"I have not processed it; I have no room to process it. I have absolutely compartmentalized it in order to get done what needs to be done," Alex James said.

Alex James spent hours in the hospital in Newark after she was hit.

"It was mostly bruising and much of the bruising appeared later," James said. "I'm a little baffled at that. I haven't been in an incident like this."

The facility has become a flashpoint over allegations of overcrowding and tough treatment; claims the White House Border Czar denies.

"I toured the whole facility. Is it a five-star resort? No, but is it a well-run detention center? Yes," said White House Border Czar Tom Homan to CBS News.

James says while it's a long way from the Whipple Federal Building, she sees similarities and claims she's been peaceful the whole time.

"The First Amendment right is the First Amendment right for a reason," James said. "We have a right to speak out against what we feel is injustice."

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said the vehicle that hit James was not being driven by an ICE employee and referred WCCO to the GEO group.

The GEO group is an ICE contractor. It did not respond to WCCO's request for comment.

CBS News Confirmed investigated that the license plate shows the vehicle is from Delaware and has a registration date of May 28, 2026.

"Rioters surrounded an employee's vehicle, assaulted federal officers, interfered with a lawful arrest, and attempted to obstruct law enforcement operations. One rioter was arrested after she bit a law enforcement officer. Violence against law enforcement will not be tolerated. Law and order will prevail," DHS said in a separate statement on Sunday.

"I'm just existing and in protest, in peaceful protest and things keep happening," James said.

When WCCO asked her when she'll return to Minnesota, she said, "I don't know when I'm going to be back."

Newark police say they responded to the crash and they're still investigating.