Minnesota woman wins Cornhole World Championship title

MINNEAPOLIS — Inside the Minnesota National Guard Armory in Northeast Minneapolis, bags are flying and kids are playing. It's home for the Hmong Cornhole Club, which was founded three years ago and is now the largest cornhole club in the state.

"It's so crazy how big we've gotten. When we first started, we have 15 to 20 people, and now we're averaging 60 to 90," Co-Founder Alan Lee said.

Lee first discovered cornhole in Kuwait. He's served in the Minnesota National Guard for 20 years.

"I was first introduced by my squad leader back in 2007 when we were deployed. I was just like, what is this?!" Lee recalled.

After learning anyone could play, he shared the game with his family and friends back home in Minnesota where it's taken off.

"I'm a very competitive person when it comes to sports or just games in general, so I tried, and I wasn't very good, but I wanted to be better," Dia Lee said.

Dia Lee and husband started playing three years ago and now compete at tournaments across the country.

"I just would never fathom our lives would be how it is now," she said.

The 38-year-old mother of four is now a world champion. She recently won the women's single title at the American Cornhole League's World Championship tournament in South Carolina.

"Some days it's still unbelievable, like some days I'm like 'I really did do that, that's insane.'" she said.

Lee said she couldn't have done it without her family and Hmong Cornhole Club she proudly represents.

"It's just so phenomenal to see her accomplishment. What it means to the Hmong community, what it means to the Minnesota community, Minnesota cornhole community itself, we're all so proud of her," Alan Lee said.

He said the Hmong Cornhole Club welcomes people from all backgrounds to join.

"Regardless of your skill set, regardless of your age," he said.

Dia begins her first season as a professional cornhole player this October.