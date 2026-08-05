How to watch: Minnesota officials to give update on state's wildfire conditions

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to receive a briefing on wildfire conditions in the state on Wednesday.

Walz will join officials from the state departments of Public Safety, Natural Resources and Homeland Security and Emergency Management, as well as the Minnesota National Guard, at a 10:45 a.m. news conference.

How to watch

What: Minnesota wildfire briefing

Minnesota wildfire briefing Date: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 Time: 10:45 a.m.

10:45 a.m. Location: St. Paul, Minnesota

St. Paul, Minnesota Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device, or on YouTube.

Last week, dozens of entry points in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness reopened after wildfires in northern Minnesota forced them to close for more than two weeks. As of Tuesday, the largest fire — dubbed Bear Trap — was 40% contained and had burned nearly 38,000 acres. Multiple other fires have burned tens of thousands of additional acres.

Elevated burning restrictions remain in place in northeastern Minnesota, according to the DNR. Fire danger across the state is mostly low to moderate as of Wednesday, but a patch of central Minnesota is in the high category.