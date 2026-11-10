Kaprizov's power-play goal in the 1st minute of OT lifts Wild past the Canadiens 2-1

Kirill Kaprizov scored on a power play in the opening minute of overtime and Jesper Wallstedt made 27 saves as the Minnesota Wild beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Tuesday night after Carey Price was inducted into the team's ring of honor.

Bobby Brink scored in regulation for Minnesota (13-3-4). Kaprizov scored on a one-timer on the power play 21 seconds into the extra period for his 17th goal of the season.

Canadiens forward Cole Caufield was penalized for slashing as Quinn Hughes' stick broke in the corner, sending Minnesota on the power play with 56 seconds remaining in regulation.

Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal (11-3-4), which extended its streak without a regulation loss to 11 games (8-0-3). Jacob Fowler stopped 22 shots.

Suzuki tied the game with a wild goal at 18:22 in the third period. With the goalie pulled, Caufield's sharp-angled shot ricocheted off Wallstedt — twice — and the post before landing in the crease before Suzuki jammed it through a crowd.

After two periods without a goal, Brink broke the deadlock 2:53 into the third when he beat Fowler with a shot to the glove side on a breakaway.

The 25-year-old capitalized on a turnover from Canadiens forward Josh Anderson, who came off the bench and bobbled the puck onto Brink's stick after Montreal had spent a long stretch in Minnesota's zone.

The game had been a goalie duel up to that point, with both Wallstedt and Fowler making their best impression of Price in the mid-2010s at the Bell Centre.

Newhook appeared to open the scoring on the power play with seven minutes left in the first period when he beat Wallstedt, but failed to beat the post. Defying all laws of physics, his shot struck the crossbar, rolled along it, then hit the post and bounced out.

Price received a nearly four-minute ovation before puck drop, as fans serenaded him with a blend of "Ca-rey! Ca-rey!" and "Olé, Olé" chants. The former Hart and Vezina Trophy winner – and the Canadiens' all-time wins leader (361) – was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday in Toronto.