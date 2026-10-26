Quinn Hughes has goal, assist in his Vancouver return in Wild's 4-2 victory

Former Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes had a goal to reach 500 NHL points and added an assist in his return to Rogers Arena in the Minnesota Wild's 4-2 victory over the Canucks on Sunday night.

Traded to Minnesota in December, Hughes was booed throughout the night.

He scored on a power player midway through the second period to make it 3-0, and set up Kirill Kaprizov's NHL-leading 13th goal early in the third for a 4-0 advantage. In 13 games this season, Hughes has three goals and 13 assists.

Picked seventh overall by the Canucks in 2018, Hughes played 6 1/2 seasons in Vancouver before the blockbuster trade sent him to Minnesota. The deal saw Vancouver acquire Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and the Wild's first-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft.

Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild warms up before their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on October 25, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Jordan Jones/NHLI via Getty Images

Kaprizov and Maxim Shabanov also each had a goal and assist, and Bobby Brink scored.

Calvin Pickard made 15 saves as the Wild improved to 8-3-2, following up a 5-1 victory over the Kraken in Seattle on Saturday.

Max Sasson and Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver. Leevi Merilainen stopped 30 shots.

Vancouver dropped to 2-10-1 with its 10th straight loss.

Hughes became the second-fastest American defenseman to reach 500 NHL points, achieving the feat in 520 games. Brian Leetch hit the milestone in 496 games with the New York Rangers.

Wild: At Utah on Tuesday night.

Canucks: At Anaheim on Tuesday night.