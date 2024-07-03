Warm, clear Wednesday in Twin Cities, but Fourth of July forecast calls for rain

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from July 3, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The clouds will clear out and warmer air will move in on Wednesday in the Twin Cities.

It will be dry and slightly humid, with a high around 85.

Unfortunately for any planned outdoor celebrations, the Fourth of July forecast is much wetter. An area of low pressure will spead showers and storms across the southern half of the state. That system will move in from the southwest starting in the morning before pulling up and peppering the Twin Cities with showers in the afternoon. Then, another cluster arrives later in the evening, bringing stronger storms to the metro, southeastern Minnesota and western Wiscosnin.

Keep an eye out for changes to any fireworks shows.

Periods of heavy rain will continue into Friday, though there should be some dry time later in the day. Temperatures will drop to the 70s to end the work week.

The weekend should bring more dry time, though Saturday could get wet. Highs will rebound to the 80s and stay there into the start of next week.