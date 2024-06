NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 9, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Our dry, comfortable stretch continues Sunday, with more sunshine and pleasant temps in the 70s in the Twin Cities.

Monday will be similar, though not as breezy as Sunday.

Our next chance for rain comes wtih a weak front passing on Tuesday. Nothing severe is expected with that system.

Temperatures will warm back into the mid-80s by midweek and the humidity will return. More showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday.