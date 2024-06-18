Highway 19 between Henderson and Highway 169 closed due to flooding

HENDERSON, Minn. — The raging Minnesota River near Henderson is set to reach moderate flood stage this week, which is expected to cause some detours.

Anyone who lives in Henderson will say that flooding is part of life. Mayor Keith Swenson says high water happens practically every year, so all the rain and rising water the area has seen this year doesn't stick out to him.

On Tuesday evening, Highway 19 east of Henderson to Highway 169 will close. Water is quickly creeping up and overnight, it is expected to seep onto the roadway.

Swenson says many people drive to the Twin Cities to Mankato for work, and a detour like this could add on a half hour to a commute.

"It happens, it's a part of our lives. We've been here, Henderson has been here since 1852. It started as a steamboat's stop," Swenson explained. "It's a love-hate relationship with the river and the river bottoms."

Highway 6, as well as Highway 93 on the other side of Henderson are currently under constructions, bringing the total number of closures to three. The highways are notorious for flooding, but thanks to money from the state legislature, they're getting a makeover.

The roads will be built up seven to eight feet to avoid flooding and the detours that come with it. Motorists are encouraged to monitor the MnDOT website for the most up-to-date information on highway closures.

MnDOT reminds drivers that it is illegal to drive around barriers and divers can be fined up to $1000 and spend 90 days in jail for doing so. They also advise to never drive through standing water. Six inches of water is enough to reach the bottom of most cars causing them to stall or loose control.