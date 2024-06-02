More storms in store for Minnesota Sunday afternoon, evening

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday is off to a quiet start across Minnesota, but storms will return later in the day.

Clouds will continue to increase through the morning as our next front approaches. While we'll be dry most of the day, storms chances will gradually return in the afternoon and evening.

Some of those storms could be severe in western Minnesota, with wind and hail being the main threats.

A couple of storms could linger into early Monday morning, but then we'll dry out and clear up. Another system will likely bring more storms late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay in the low 80s through Tuesday before cooling back into the low 70s with lots of sunshine by the end of the week.