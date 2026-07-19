More smoke and heat in Minnesota on Sunday with spotty storms overnight

More wildfire smoke is impacting air quality for Minnesotans east of Interstate 35 on Sunday, with more sunshine and heat index values back near 90.

There is an air quality alert in effect for east-central, southeast, and south-central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, until 11 a.m. Monday.

WCCO

Another cold front brings the best chance for scattered storms Sunday night into Monday morning. A storm or two may reach severe limits with wind and hail as the main threats. The rest of the work week will be dry.

Another dose of smoke may move in behind this cold front Tuesday into Wednesday for parts of Minnesota, especially the Arrowhead.

High temperatures return near average in the low-to-mid 80s behind the front Tuesday and beyond.