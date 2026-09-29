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Wet Tuesday across Minnesota, then a drier fall stretch

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Rain spreads west to east throughout Tuesday in Minnesota with a widespread quarter inch to an inch possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s in the Twin Cities.

The rain exits Tuesday night, but another round of dense fog could develop behind it.  

WCCO

Wednesday will be a mild day with highs near 70, while the heavier rain threat staying south into Iowa. A few showers could clip southern Minnesota.

Thursday and Friday will be cooler and quieter, with highs mainly in the 60s and dry weather favored.

A few showers could pass Saturday night, then cooler, drier air arrives for Sunday.

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