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More rounds of clouds, showers this weekend in the Twin Cities

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

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Another weak system lifts northward over the weekend, bringing more clouds Saturday to the Twin Cities.

Western Minnesota is already getting in on some rain and the metro will see those showers in the afternoon hours. Totals look to be near a quarter-inch with gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures struggle to warm at all with highs in the low 60s.

WCCO

Sunday looks drier, but don't expect much sunshine yet again. Temps jump a little into the upper 60s.

The work week will start with quiet conditions, with temps in the low 70s Monday.

A stronger system brings rain back Tuesday. This has the potential to a bit more substantial with a half-inch possible, but models have been trending down with amounts.

Temps drop back close to 60 degrees for highs through midweek.

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