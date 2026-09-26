More rounds of clouds, showers this weekend in the Twin Cities

Another weak system lifts northward over the weekend, bringing more clouds Saturday to the Twin Cities.

Western Minnesota is already getting in on some rain and the metro will see those showers in the afternoon hours. Totals look to be near a quarter-inch with gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures struggle to warm at all with highs in the low 60s.

WCCO

Sunday looks drier, but don't expect much sunshine yet again. Temps jump a little into the upper 60s.

The work week will start with quiet conditions, with temps in the low 70s Monday.

A stronger system brings rain back Tuesday. This has the potential to a bit more substantial with a half-inch possible, but models have been trending down with amounts.

Temps drop back close to 60 degrees for highs through midweek.