Dry and cloudy end to the work week in Twin Cities

Minnesota is in between a couple of weak systems, so expect a dry Friday with clouds sticking around for most of it.

Temperatures come up a little with highs near 70 in the Twin Cities. A few showers are possible across southwestern Minnesota Friday evening.

Another system lifts northward over the weekend, bringing more light rain Saturday. This will impact the metro mainly in the afternoon hours. Showers should be spotty, allowing for some dry time.

WCCO

Highs stay in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky.

Temps jump into the low 70s again Monday ahead of a stronger system bringing more rain Tuesday. This looks to be a bit more substantial with an inch or more possible.

Temps drop back close to 60 degrees for highs though mid-week.