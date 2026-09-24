Showers Thursday in the Twin Cities as fall weather settles in

Showers spread in from the west Thursday morning in southern Minnesota with a few rumbles possible, but no severe weather. Expect some morning sun in the metro before rain rolls in around noon. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s.

Showers become more scattered Thursday afternoon as drier air works in from the east. Best chance for rain in the metro is between noon and 6 p.m. with a few lingering late.

WCCO

Friday will be mostly cloudy and quiet for much of the day. There will be some sunshine with highs pushing into the upper 60s

More scattered showers favor western Minnesota on Saturday, while eastern Minnesota has more dry time. Highs stay in the 60s. Showers are likely later in the day.

Sunday looks mostly dry, then a stronger system brings another rain chance Monday with a brief warm-up.