Fall settles in Wednesday in the Twin Cities with more rain chances ahead
Wednesday will be mostly sunny early on in the Twin Cities before clouds build, with showers arriving from the west in the evening hours. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s.
Expect scattered showers early Thursday in the metro, especially out west, with a few rumbles possible.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible southwest, otherwise it will be mainly dry.
Another round of scattered showers comes Saturday, mainly west, with highs staying in the 60s.
Early next week, a warmer pattern takes over with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s, along with another rain chance.