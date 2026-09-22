Fall arrives Tuesday in the Twin Cities with chilly night to follow

Fall arrives Tuesday in the Twin Cities, with the autumnal equinox hitting at 7:05 p.m. Before that, expect more sunshine with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Tuesday will also feature the chilliest night of the week with lows set to dip into the upper 30s in spots.

Clouds build Wednesday with showers and a few storms developing west late. It will be a nice day in the metro with sharp winds at times. Showers linger early Thursday then gradually fall apart.

Friday is the equilux, when the metro will essentially see 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night. The day will be mostly quiet with another shower chance Saturday and again early next week.