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NEXT Weather Alert Friday with soaking rain, flood watch in effect for southeastern Minnesota

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect Friday due to widespread rain in the Twin Cities and a flood watch in southeastern Minnesota.   

Rains will start off light and pick up through the morning and afternoon, dropping highs into the 60s. 

Heavy storms could develop Friday evening near Interstate 90, especially around Owatonna and Albert Lea.  

WCCO

Repeated downpours could dump several inches in a short time across southern Minnesota.

In the metro, around 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely, but flooding risk is low given the dry ground.

Saturday will be cooler and more fall-like with highs in the mid 60s, then mainly dry weather takes over. 

Sunday also looks mainly dry with highs near 70.

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