NEXT Weather Alert Friday with soaking rain, flood watch in effect for southeastern Minnesota

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect Friday due to widespread rain in the Twin Cities and a flood watch in southeastern Minnesota.

Rains will start off light and pick up through the morning and afternoon, dropping highs into the 60s.

Heavy storms could develop Friday evening near Interstate 90, especially around Owatonna and Albert Lea.

WCCO

Repeated downpours could dump several inches in a short time across southern Minnesota.

In the metro, around 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely, but flooding risk is low given the dry ground.

Saturday will be cooler and more fall-like with highs in the mid 60s, then mainly dry weather takes over.

Sunday also looks mainly dry with highs near 70.