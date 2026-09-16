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Weather Forecast

Mild Wednesday in Twin Cities ahead of cool, wet end of the week

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Wednesday will be mainly dry in the Twin Cities with increasing clouds. Expect highs in the low-to-mid 70s. A few evening showers and storms are possible.

Thursday will be dry and warmer, with highs climbing into the mid-to-upper 70s.  

WCCO

Rain moves in Friday during the morning and becomes widespread through the day. A soaking is likely, with the heaviest rain favored across far southern Minnesota.

Saturday turns quieter, with a few showers possible again Sunday into early next week.

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