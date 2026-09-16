Mild Wednesday in Twin Cities ahead of cool, wet end of the week

Wednesday will be mainly dry in the Twin Cities with increasing clouds. Expect highs in the low-to-mid 70s. A few evening showers and storms are possible.

Thursday will be dry and warmer, with highs climbing into the mid-to-upper 70s.

WCCO

Rain moves in Friday during the morning and becomes widespread through the day. A soaking is likely, with the heaviest rain favored across far southern Minnesota.

Saturday turns quieter, with a few showers possible again Sunday into early next week.