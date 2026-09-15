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Sunshine returns to Twin Cities on warmer Tuesday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Sunshine returns to the Twin Cities Tuesday with breezy northwest winds early, then a quieter afternoon. 

Highs will be near 70 degrees, about 7- to 10-degrees warmer than Monday, but that's still below average.

Wednesday will be mostly dry with a few showers possible, mainly south of the metro.

Thursday will be dry and a little warmer, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Widespread rain is increasingly likely for Friday, with a chance for a much-needed soaking. The heaviest rain placement is still uncertain.

The weekend looks to be drier and cooler, with a few showers possible Sunday and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

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