Sunshine returns to Twin Cities on warmer Tuesday

Sunshine returns to the Twin Cities Tuesday with breezy northwest winds early, then a quieter afternoon.

Highs will be near 70 degrees, about 7- to 10-degrees warmer than Monday, but that's still below average.

Wednesday will be mostly dry with a few showers possible, mainly south of the metro.

Thursday will be dry and a little warmer, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Widespread rain is increasingly likely for Friday, with a chance for a much-needed soaking. The heaviest rain placement is still uncertain.

The weekend looks to be drier and cooler, with a few showers possible Sunday and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.