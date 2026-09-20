Cloudy but dry finish to weekend with sunnier days on the way
Minnesota will still be a bit cloudy to finish the weekend, but sunnier days are coming.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool, with a little afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.
Monday will be another cool, gray day with a few light showers, mainly south of the metro.
Drier weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday, with sunshine and highs in the upper-60s.
Our next rain chance arrives Thursday, with light showers possible, especially in western Minnesota.
Warmer weather returns next weekend, with highs in the low- to mid-70s.