Cloudy but dry finish to weekend with sunnier days on the way

Minnesota will still be a bit cloudy to finish the weekend, but sunnier days are coming.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool, with a little afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

Monday will be another cool, gray day with a few light showers, mainly south of the metro.

Drier weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday, with sunshine and highs in the upper-60s.

Our next rain chance arrives Thursday, with light showers possible, especially in western Minnesota.

Warmer weather returns next weekend, with highs in the low- to mid-70s.