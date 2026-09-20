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Cloudy but dry finish to weekend with sunnier days on the way

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Minnesota will still be a bit cloudy to finish the weekend, but sunnier days are coming.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool, with a little afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

Monday will be another cool, gray day with a few light showers, mainly south of the metro.

Drier weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday, with sunshine and highs in the upper-60s.

Our next rain chance arrives Thursday, with light showers possible, especially in western Minnesota.

Warmer weather returns next weekend, with highs in the low- to mid-70s.

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