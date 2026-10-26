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Widespread rain in Minnesota Monday; milder air returns Tuesday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Minnesota will see widespread rain Monday, with the heaviest amounts across the western and central parts of the state.

Some areas could see more than an inch of rainfall. Monday's highs will top off in the 40s.

Rain exits early Tuesday, then skies gradually clear. Highs rebound into the 50s and 60s.

WCCO

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few evening storms are possible.

A cold front brings slightly cooler, drier weather Thursday, then highs return to the low 60s Friday.

Halloween weekend will be mild with highs in the low 60s, but rain chances return. Timing remains uncertain.

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