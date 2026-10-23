Last taste of fall warmth Friday in Twin Cities ahead of cool, soggy weekend

Friday will be on last summerlike October day in the Twin Cities with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

It will be a breezy end to the work week, with southerly winds gusting between 30-35 mph in western Minnesota and around 25 mph in the metro.

A few showers are possible Friday, mostly northwest of the metro, but some rain can't be ruled out in the metro in the late afternoon and evening hours.

WCCO

Saturday will bring one more shot at 70 degrees before a cold front brings scattered showers and cooler air by night.

Sunday will be mostly dry with highs in the 50s. A few showers may linger west.

More rain arrives Monday, with the best chance for steadier, heavier rain across southern and southwestern Minnesota.

Cooler weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday before a brief warm-up brings highs back into the 50s and perhaps a few 60s. Wednesday may also bring more rain chances.