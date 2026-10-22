Summery fall warmth continues Thursday in Twin Cities ahead of weekend cooldown

Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild in the Twin Cities with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday will be another warm day in the 70s, with a few clouds and isolated showers possible west.

Warmth continues Saturday ahead of a weakening cold front, with highs well above normal.

Sunday and Monday will be cooler, but still seasonable, with rain chances increasing into Monday.

Expect near-normal temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday with a few more shower chances.