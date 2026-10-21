Summerlike warmth continues Wednesday in the Twin Cities

After a chilly start in some parts, Wednesday will be sunny and mild in the Twin Cities with highs near 70 degrees.

Summerlike warmth continues Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 70s and a few spots near 80.

A cold front brings scattered showers Saturday and a gradual cooldown.

Sunday through Monday will be cooler with highs closer to normal and rain chances lingering.

Fall returns next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Freezing temperatures are possible up north.